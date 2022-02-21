PNP condemns aggression by Russian forces in Ukraine

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Opposition spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Lisa Hanna has expressed deep concern while condemning “any aggression in Ukraine by Russian forces”.

In a statement, Hanna stated, "the Opposition is deeply concerned about Russia's current intimidating posture to circle Ukraine with an overwhelming military force. This is a dangerous threat by Russia that seeks to undermine the Ukraine government to act against its security interests which could destabilise Europe and, by extension, the entire world.”

“Furthermore, invading Ukraine and unleashing misery on the freedom-loving people of that sovereign country is a violation of International law and the United Nations Charter. Global leaders who have a sense of civility and respect for the sanctity of life and humanity should stridently engage towards a diplomatic resolution," Hanna said.



The Opposition Spokesperson lamented the perilous state the world would plunge into should war ensue. Stating that not only would the world's largest economies impose financial sanctions on Russian banks and other financial institutions, denying them access to global financial markets, but the sanctions would also prohibit businesses in the west from trading with Russia.

“Should this happen, Jamaica and Guyana, which have Russian investments in bauxite and alumina, would suffer severe upheavals. Moreover, these sanctions would target the Russian oil and gas industry. With global oil prices already high, cutting Russian oil and gas from global supplies would only complicate global oil supplies and drive prices even higher,” the release said.



Hanna called on the Government of Jamaica to publicly affirm our pledge to the principles of sovereignty and inviolability of territorial integrity of each state and our commitment to the multilateral system for peaceful settlement of disputes and the protection of vulnerable states.

“Jamaica must stand up and make its voice heard in the global arena on this issue. We must at all times seek to do the right thing and urge for peaceful and diplomatic resolutions when people's physical lives are hanging in the balance. We must never abrogate our responsibility to be on the right side of history as war cannot be the answer, especially now when the world is seeking to recalibrate from the ravages of the COVID pandemic," she said.