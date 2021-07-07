PNP condemns the assassination of Haitian President

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leader of the Opposition and People's National Party (PNP), Mark Golding, has condemned the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, and the wounding of his wife, Martine Moïse.

In a statement today, Golding expressed his “sincerest condolences” to the family, friends and loved ones of President Moise, on behalf of the PNP.

He also offered his sympathies and solidarity with the people of Haiti at this difficult time.

“The People's National Party is committed to strengthening Caribbean regionalism, and regards a loss for one Caribbean nation as a loss for all. The heinous attack on the president and his wife has brought even greater distress to a country already facing the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic and serious, protracted political unrest,” Golding said.

The Opposition leader further reiterated that, “the Caribbean region must prioritise restoring stability to Haiti and its people. We must redouble our efforts to use the strategic agency of Caricom (Caribbean Community) to address the issues being faced by Haiti at this time”.

The party also offered prayers for the quick recovery of Martine Moïse.

