PNP congratulates Jamaica's first woman Chief of Defence Staff

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP) Women's Movement, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, has hailed the promotion of Commodore Antonette Wemyss Gorman to the post of Chief of Defence Staff as “historic”, paving the way for more women to be elevated within the ranks of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

Commodore Wemyss-Gorman's appointment comes as the current head, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade is set to retire. She will be inaugurated in January 2022.

“Forty-five years ago, the JDF changed its policy to finally allow women to serve. Today, a woman commands that force, validating the advocacy of Beverly Manley Duncan, who campaigned tirelessly for an inclusive recruitment policy within the JDF. And now, the results are in — women can!” Duncan Sutherland said in a release, noting the role that PNP Women's Movement played in successfully advocating for inclusion in the JDF.

Duncan Sutherland stated that Wemyss Gorman's promotion will affirm for girls in Jamaica “that any job a man can do, so can she. There are no limits to her potential.”

“Whether it be the army or the infirmary, as commander or caregiver, a woman's place is anywhere she determines it to be,” she continued.

Meanwhile, PNP President Mark Golding has welcomed Wemyss Gorman's historical achievement.

“We thank you for the exceptional service that you have provided to this great nation and we look forward to your tenure as Chief of Defence Staff. Congratulations! We wish you more success as you continue to inspire women and girls across Jamaica,” he said.

Golding also extended gratitude to Lieutenant General Rocky Meade for his career of service in the nation's military.

Commodore Antonette Wemyss Gorman joined the Jamaica Defence Force in 1992 and has been enlisted for 29 years.

Commodore Wemyss Gorman is currently the most senior ranking naval officer and woman officer in the JDF.