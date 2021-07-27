PNP congratulates Phillip Pierre's SLP after victory in St Lucia polls

PNP congratulates Phillip Pierre's SLP after victory in St Lucia pollsTuesday, July 27, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) President, Mark Golding, has expressed congratulations to Phillip Pierre of the St Lucia Labour Party (SLP) following the party's victory at the polls yesterday.
The SLP won 13 of 17 seats, leaving the most significant Opposition party (the United Workers Party) with two seats and two seats to independent candidates.
In a statement today, Golding said “this decisive victory provides the SLP with a strong and clear mandate to implement the progressive policies on which it sought the support of the people of St Lucia.”
“The SLP and the PNP have enjoyed a longstanding and warm relationship since the SLP's establishment in 1950. Former Prime Minister Dr Kenny Anthony, and the SLP's current leader and St Lucia's new Prime Minister Phillip Pierre, have both contributed significantly to the building of that relationship,” Golding said.
“The PNP wishes the new Government of St Lucia all the best as they assume office at a most challenging time for our region and indeed the world,” he said.
Golding also extended congratulations on behalf of the PNP to the successful candidates of the SLP for their individual and collective victories.
“The People's National Party remains fully committed to the principle and processes of regionalism, and look forward to working closely the newly elected St Lucian Government. The word is love,” Golding added.
