PNP congratulates sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) President, Mark Golding, has joined the sporting world in celebrating the historic achievement of sprint queen, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Yesterday, the world watched in awe as Shelly-Ann obliterated the 100m track at the JAAA/JOA Olympic Destiny series at the National Stadium.

Her 10.63s win, placed her at the top of the charts, and secured for her the titles of fastest woman alive and second fastest woman of all time.

In marking the significant moment, Golding shared, “Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's discipline and commitment to excellence is unparalleled. I am inspired by her work ethic and exceptional representation of her country. She believes deeply in her community and that love shines through in all that she does. I salute and congratulate her!”

“Her career of the last several years is the epitome of determination, mental fortitude, courage and dedication. We are proud of you Shelly-Ann, thank you for representing Jamaica,” he added.