PNP demands meaningful consultation on draft Alcohol Policy

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Spokesperson on Industry, Investment & Global Logistics, Anthony Hylton, is demanding that the Ministry of Health and Wellness suspends its implementation of parts of the draft Alcohol Policy until meaningful consultations and debates are held.

Hylton says that the policy appears to be the first salvo in the opening of a new front by the administration against the manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of alcohol products in Jamaica directly, but with implications for allied industries such as tourism, agriculture, entertainment and food.

The Member of Parliament explained that a significant segment of the economy could be adversely affected by what appears to be the “thin edge of the wedge”, as the announcement of the policy by an internal memorandum from the health ministry, also warned against “any activity by the tobacco and alcohol producers that is described as 'Corporate Social Responsibility”.

Hylton said the memo further stated that this, “is ultimately aimed at the promotion and increased consumption of their products which we all recognise has very negative health consequences”.

This, without reference to the age of the consumer or the nature of the activity termed 'corporate social responsibility,' is “misleading and unfair”, Hylton argued.

The incoherence of the Memorandum, he said, “has raised several questions in relation to recent donations/contributions in the fight against COVID-19 from entities like J Wray & Nephew and D&G to efforts such as the field hospital at the University Hospital of the West Indies. Should the donations be returned? Is alcohol not a necessary preparatory material in hospitals and home use, including for young persons?”

Speaking in his capacity as MP for Western St Andrew, in which both J Wray & Nephew and D&G are engaged in the distribution of care packages, and are important and responsible corporate citizens, Hylton asked, “Who will fill the gap of the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars of scholarships awarded each year by the Wray & Nephew Foundation, or the training of our young people from the communities in and around the constituency being sponsored by D&G?”.

Given the broad implications for industry and investment in Jamaica as well as for other key stakeholders, including employees, Hylton said “it is incumbent on the administration to engage the Jamaican people on the key industry stakeholders including the Parliamentary Opposition in a dialogue and debate about the least disruptive alternatives to addressing legitimate health concerns arising from the use or abuse of alcohol and its consequences for the health sector.”