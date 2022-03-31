PNP expresses concern about changes made in GOJ broadcasting and information services

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) has expressed concern about recent reports regarding leadership changes in Government of Jamaica communication units, beginning with the Jamaica Information Service (JIS).

“Considering the sterling performance of JIS outgoing CEO, Donna-Marie Rowe, we are curious to learn what the new strategy entails, and why she was deemed unqualified to effect these changes,” the PNP said in a release on Thursday.

The Opposition party added that they have heard of further changes to come and that they are also concerned about the appearance of politicising governance boards.

“There is also talk of changes to come at the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) and at the Broadcasting Commission (BCJ) - which is a regulatory body. It is concerning that the Minister appears to be intent on politicising the governance boards, when the law gives the power of appointment to the Governor General specifically to keep these agencies out of the political fray,” PNP said.

“State Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Morgan would be well advised to proceed with caution, as he seeks to make these sweeping changes. He should take heed from the public's reaction to these developments, as it is essential that the line between promoting government policy and party political interests is not crossed,” the party added.

The release went on to state that selection of the replacement must be closely monitored and scrutinised as these positions are traditionally held by suitably qualified people with unquestionable integrity.