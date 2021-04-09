PNP extends condolences to Nattallie Dawkins' family, students

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Spokesperson on Education, Dr Angela Brown Burke, is extending support to students and staff at the Four Paths Primary School in Clarendon, who are mourning the loss of grade three teacher, Nattallie Dawkins.

Dr Brown Burke said she is offering commendations to the scores of educators who, amidst the pain and sadness, displayed tremendous courage and solidarity by organising search missions to help find their missing colleague.

“Their effort gives hope to all of Jamaica, that even in tragedy the spirit of kindness and care for our fellow citizen is not dead,” she said.

The gruesome discovery of remains that the Jamaica Constabulary Force reported as possibly belonging to Dawkins, strikes a deep chord in all of us, the shadow minister said in a statement today.

In contemplating the social erosion that is fast taking hold in our society, Dr Brown Burke said, “Our reverence for beacons of hope — teachers like Nattallie — is fast fading, with too many of our youngsters perpetrating heinous acts against them. This is a grim reminder of the culture of violence that permeates our society where neither our women nor children are safe.”

Dr Brown Burke asked the entire nation to remember the family, colleagues and friends of Dawkins at this difficult time and to “make a commitment to ensuring that our joint efforts make a dent in the culture of violence in Jamaica”.