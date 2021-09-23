PNP headquarters main gate closed to maintain crowd control - Campbell

Following People's National Party (PNP) activist Karen Cross' cries early this morning that the gates to the party's headquarters were closed, preventing her from protesting on its grounds, Dayton Campbell, the party's general secretary, has explained that this was done to maintain crowd control.

According to Campbell, the main gate was closed to prevent vehicles that are not owned by staff from accessing the compound. He added that a smaller gate was left open for the hand full of protesters to enter.

Cross and her supporters were protesting the leadership of the party, voicing their dissatisfaction with Mark Golding's handling of party affairs and his dismal ratings in the recent polls.

“We don't know if this mobilisation would have gotten more support than it has actually gotten. If they had brought a bus of persons, should we just allow those persons to come inside and have inside here just be packed with persons? No. So, the decision was in order for us to control the crowd. We would limit the gate to just pedestrian traffic, so persons were able to walk through the top gate. But we restricted vehicles driving in unless they are staff,” Campbell told OBSERVER ONLINE.

He added: “We are not limiting anyone from coming inside here, we are open to inviting them inside of the conference room. Myself, and the vice presidents are coming here and the others are coming to sit down and have a conversation to say what [their] concerns are and how can we work together.”

However, Cross was steadfast in her decision to not enter the grounds, even after the main gate was opened and Eugene Kelly, councillor for the Whitfield Town Division in St Andrew, urged her to enter and have a discussion.

“We are not going inside. We are going to stay outside. Councillor Kelly, I know that you are a messenger, but listen to me, I'm not coming inside to have a discussion. We are going to stay outside,” Cross said.

Not pleased with her response, Kelly told Cross that she does not seem to want a unified party.

“Let us go inside and have a discussion about all the issues that you have… Well, how are we going to unite? You don't want unity, that's the point. That is what is happening right now,” Kelly responded to Cross.

-Candice Haughton