PNP mourns Dr Jephthah Ford

PNP mourns Dr Jephthah FordSunday, March 28, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) has expressed sadness at the passing of Dr Jephthah Ford, who died earlier today.
In a statement this afternoon, Party Leader Mark Golding said, “Dr Ford was a champion for social justice, who represented the People's National Party in NW St Andrew over three election cycles. He was also a community physician par excellence. His calling went beyond a distinguished medical field, and he achieved an uncommon convergence of professionalism, advocacy and public service.”
Dr Ford was known all across Jamaica, and particularly in the Corporate Area, for his courage and indefatigable commitment to providing medical services to all, the party said.
“He was also courageous in speaking out on matters which affected the rights of the people, even when they were sensitive, unpopular and controversial,” it added.
“Dr Ford's career reflected the principles of Michael Manley. He was kind and accessible, always loyal to the marginalized and the disenfranchised, and he spoke for the people in the communities he served,” the statement continued.
In extending condolences to Dr Ford's family and friends, the PNP said “Jamaica has lost a committed medical professional and a special servant of the people. Rest in Peace Dr Jephthah Ford.”
