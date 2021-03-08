PNP notes impact of COVID-19 on women

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) has highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on women in its International Women's Day message.

The Opposition also paid tribute to women health professionals who serve others at significant risk to themselves and their families, as it noted that to date, more females (14,533) have been infected with COVID-19 than males (11,466) in Jamaica.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a heavy burden on women,” it said, pointing to rising job losses from women having to quit jobs to stay home with their children, owing to the disruption in face-to-face classroom learning.

“The isolation caused by lockdowns and school closures dramatically increase gender-based violence and reduces support from family and friends. This is creating another, albeit more hidden, public health pandemic of its own,” the party said.

“As they try to keep their families afloat, the Government needs to create more programmes that address the COVID-related challenges women are facing, and provide the much-needed support for their physical and mental wellbeing.”

The PNP also pointed out that Jamaica now has a record number of women sitting in Parliament — 26 of the 84 members.

“This is progress and provides the opportunity to influence the legislative agenda to ensure gender justice in our society. The ongoing Parliamentary review of the Sexual Harassment Act (re-named the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act) and the Domestic Violence Act are current examples where the input of women parliamentarians improves the legislation,” the party said.

“We remain confident that the indomitable spirit which women possess will carry us all forward into a better and brighter Jamaica. We are reminded by G D Anderson, 'women's rights are not about making women strong, women already are. It is about changing the way the world perceives our strength'.”