PNP offers condolences on the death of Tabby Diamond

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) has expressed regret at the murder of Donald “Tabby Diamond” Shaw, who was killed on Tuesday in a drive-by shooting on McKinley Crescent in Kingston.

The PNP, in a release, described Shaw as a brilliant singer and songwriter who, together with Fitzroy "Bunny" Simpson and Lloyd "Judge" Ferguson, formed the group, Mighty Diamonds. Tabby Diamond was the lead singer of the group and over the years, became known for his effortless style of singing and his humility.

The release added that despite the many accolades and awards achieved by the Might Diamonds, Tabby Diamond never forgot his humble beginnings and carried that spirit of humility with him for the many decades which he has contributed to the music industry.

In 2021 the Mighty Diamonds received the Order of Distinction for their contribution and longevity in the reggae industry.

“He was a very fine vocalist, with a sweet tenor voice. I loved to watch the Mighty Diamonds live, with their seminal hits from the 1970s. For Tabby Diamonds to lose his life in this way is a tragic reflection of where Jamaica is today,” said Mark Golding, Leader of the Opposition.

“The entire nation is saddened by the tragic passing of the legendary Tabby Diamond. The recent surge of violence in Jamaica is deeply concerning. We must create a safe environment for our citizens. We ask anyone with information about the individual(s) responsible for Tabby Diamond's murder to report it to the police so that those responsible can be brought to Justice,” the PNP added.

The party went on to express condolences to the family and friends of Tabby Diamond.