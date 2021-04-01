PNP pays tribute to Bert Rose

KINGSTON, Jamaica— General Secretary of the People's National Party (PNP), Dr Dayton Campbell says the death of Bert Rose is a massive loss to Jamaica's creative industry.

Rose, who was 81, died today.

“He was a leading choreographer, a former dancer for more than 20 years with the NDTC, and a co-founder of the Jamaica School of Dance,” Campbell said.

“Mr Rose was a stalwart in the growth and development of dance in Jamaica for over 20 years. He helped to nurture many young talents, by providing a hub for them to hone their craft. Jamaica has indeed lost an irreplaceable son,” he added.

“On behalf of the PNP, General Secretary Campbell is offering his wishes for comfort and solace in these trying times to the National Dance Theatre Company, the Little Theatre Movement and the family, friends and associates of Bert Rose,” the statement said.