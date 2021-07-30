PNP pays tribute to the late Norman Douglas Manley

PNP pays tribute to the late Norman Douglas ManleyFriday, July 30, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) is extending condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of late attorney Norman Douglas Manley, the grandson of National Hero Norman Washington Manley and the son of Douglas Manley, who passed away Friday morning.
Manley reportedly passed away shortly after being taken to hospital.
In a statement from the PNP, the party said: “We extend our sympathies at this time of grief and hope that you celebrate the life and legacy of your loved one.”
“As a movement and a community, we are deeply saddened by this loss. Norman was a true patriot who followed in the footsteps of his grandfather as an exceptional legal talent.
“Manley was called to the Jamaican Bar in 1977 and dedicated his life thereafter to the practice of law. All those who knew and loved him, share in the belief that the legacy he has left behind will never be forgotten. May he rest in power! Walk good, Norman,” the PNP added.
