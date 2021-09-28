PNP questions status of Ruel Reid's leave from JC

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Member of Parliament for St Andrew South East and Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Planning and the Public Service, Julian Robinson, on Tuesday posed several questions to Minister Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, concerning Ruel Reid's leave as principal of Jamaica College.

According to a statement from Robinson, the questions relate to the former Education Minister's contract with the school and any recommendations that the Jamaica College school board might have made to the ministry in 2019.

Reid resigned from his position as minister in 2019 and was arrested several months later along with wife, Sharen, and their daughter, Sharelle; President of the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Professor Fritz Pinnock; and Brown's Town Division Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence, in connection to the CMU-Education Ministry corruption probe.

In his statement, Robinson is also seeking to confirm the length of time that Reid has been on leave from JC and the period for which the leave was approved.

''The education minister is also being asked to indicate the type or category of leave the principal of Jamaica College is currently on and the conditions surrounding the leave arrangements,'' Robinson said.



Outlined are the questions that Robinson tabled to Williams:

1. Can the minister confirm if the Board of Jamaica College made a recommendation to the Ministry of Education in 2019 about the future of its Principal?

2. If the answer to part 1 is in the affirmative, will the minister please state what the recommendation was?

3. Can the minister indicate the ministry's response to the recommendation from the Board of Jamaica College?

4. Can the minister confirm if the salaries and emoluments of the Principal and Acting Principal of Jamaica College are paid by the ministry and if so, please state what these are?

5. Can the minister confirm the length of time the principal of Jamaica College has been on leave and the period for which it was approved?

6. Can the minister indicate the type or category of leave the principal of Jamaica College is currently on and whether it was conditional on him being a Minister of Government? If not, what, if any, were the conditions of the leave?

7. Can the minister state the ministry's policy with respect to the salaries and emoluments paid to teachers and principals who are arrested and charged and are facing the Courts?