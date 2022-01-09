PNP raises questions over third extension to Bengal Development Ltd for mining bond payment

Kingston, Jamaica- The People's National Party says the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and Natural Resources Conservation Authority (NRCA) must immediately provide the country with a detailed explanation for the granting of a third extension to Bengal Development Limited/Jamaica World LLC for payment of the bond after having missed the second deadline of March 2021 to pay the environmental bond.

The bond was one of over 70 conditions imposed by the prime minister when he overturned the decision of the NRCA and granted an environmental permit to Bengal Development Limited/Jamaica World LLC.

“If media reports are correct, this represents a blatant disregard for the environment and shows that the words of the NRCA, the country's legislated environmental protection agency and the Government cannot be trusted and have very little value,” stated Senator Sophia Frazer-Binns, the PNP's spokesperson on land, environment and climate change.

“This is shocking, irresponsible, a dereliction of duty and a major blow to environmental protection”, she continued.

In a press release today, the PNP explained that In May 2021, when Bengal Development Limited/Jamaica World LLC missed payment for the $40 million environmental performance bond for a second time, the Government stated then, that it was working with the company to "identify suitable lands with the same or better quality limestone".

“This was seen as a small win for environmental advocates who led the national outcry against mining in the ecological sensitive Dry Harbour Mountain,” said Frazer-Binns.

The release also outlined that the Opposition is calling on NEPA to give a full explanation of its decision to the country to include, when the extension was given, what are the details of the extension, when was the bond paid, what changed to allow NRCA and the prime minister to further extend, why was the country not informed of the decision to extend, was the prime minister aware of the extension and when did he learn of the extension?

Frazer-Binns also advised the Government that, “actions such as these, will continue to erode any confidence that the country had in NEPA [and] NRCA. The prime minister has a duty to fully disclose why the extension has been given; the Jamaican people deserve to know.”

The Opposition is now appealing to Minister Robert Montaque, who has responsibility for mining, not to grant a permit for the parcel of land on which Bengal wants to mine.