PNP reaffirms commitment to unity within the party

PNP reaffirms commitment to unity within the partyTuesday, June 01, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) has once again reaffirmed its commitment to working together to ensure the party continues on its mission of building equality and social justice.
In a statement released yesterday, the party said that through 'unity conversations', which commenced in January 2021, its members have recommitted to working together, adding that it is “clear that there is much more that unites us than divides us”.
“We know that if we are able to work together and build trust and unity among ourselves and the wider party, the PNP will be a formidable and unstoppable force,” the party said.
“We thank the Unity Committee for its work, and look forward to proceeding with the immediate next steps as we engage the executive, parliamentary groups, regional bodies and arms & affiliates in these conversations.
“We acknowledge that, while the mission of our noble movement is a journey with its ups and downs along the way, we are building the open relationships and institutional framework that will sustain unity in the party,” the party continued.
Recognising the need for internal institutional mechanisms to strengthen and sustain these achievements, the PNP said it will work with the Unity Committee and the wider party to deploy regional unity builders/mediators to proactively address issues as they arise from time to time.
It added that the executive has activated the party's Internal Affairs Commission and its Disciplinary Committee to take the necessary steps to forge the harmony and cohesiveness that a strong organisation requires, and to ensure adherence to the party's Constitution and Code of Conduct.
“We are powerful together and a formidable team ready to serve our country and our party,” the PNP said.
The document was signed by President Mark Golding; General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell; Chairman and Vice President Phillip Paulwell; Vice Presidents Senator Damion Crawford, Mikael Phillips, and Dr K Wykeham McNeill; Deputy General Secretaries Wensworth Skeffery and Basil Waite; Deputy Chairman Horace Dalley; Treasurer Kisha Anderson; Legal Advisor Amp Aloun Assamba; Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Representatives, Anthony Hylton; and Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Senator Peter Bunting.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy