PNP reaffirms commitment to unity within the party

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) has once again reaffirmed its commitment to working together to ensure the party continues on its mission of building equality and social justice.

In a statement released yesterday, the party said that through 'unity conversations', which commenced in January 2021, its members have recommitted to working together, adding that it is “clear that there is much more that unites us than divides us”.

“We know that if we are able to work together and build trust and unity among ourselves and the wider party, the PNP will be a formidable and unstoppable force,” the party said.

“We thank the Unity Committee for its work, and look forward to proceeding with the immediate next steps as we engage the executive, parliamentary groups, regional bodies and arms & affiliates in these conversations.

“We acknowledge that, while the mission of our noble movement is a journey with its ups and downs along the way, we are building the open relationships and institutional framework that will sustain unity in the party,” the party continued.

Recognising the need for internal institutional mechanisms to strengthen and sustain these achievements, the PNP said it will work with the Unity Committee and the wider party to deploy regional unity builders/mediators to proactively address issues as they arise from time to time.

It added that the executive has activated the party's Internal Affairs Commission and its Disciplinary Committee to take the necessary steps to forge the harmony and cohesiveness that a strong organisation requires, and to ensure adherence to the party's Constitution and Code of Conduct.

“We are powerful together and a formidable team ready to serve our country and our party,” the PNP said.

The document was signed by President Mark Golding; General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell; Chairman and Vice President Phillip Paulwell; Vice Presidents Senator Damion Crawford, Mikael Phillips, and Dr K Wykeham McNeill; Deputy General Secretaries Wensworth Skeffery and Basil Waite; Deputy Chairman Horace Dalley; Treasurer Kisha Anderson; Legal Advisor Amp Aloun Assamba; Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Representatives, Anthony Hylton; and Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Senator Peter Bunting.