PNP salutes Jamaican scientist Professor Gerald Lalor

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) says Jamaica has lost a national treasure with the passing of renowned scientist, Professor Gerald Cecil Lalor, whose work will be “immortal”.

Professor Lalor, also affectionately referred to as “Bunny”, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening at the age of 90 years old.

In a statement Tuesday, the PNP extended condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, students and loved ones of Professor Lalor.

“As one of the foremost scientists of the Caribbean region, Prof Lalor's work will be immortal. His legacy is indelible and will undoubtedly live long past his time on earth,” the PNP said.

The party noted that in the foreword to his biography (written by Robert J Lancashire and Conrad G C Douglas), PJ Patterson wrote: “His selfless career spanned industry, the private and public sectors and academia. He sowed many seeds, which germinated and took root, contributing enormously to saving countless lives and developing a cadre of devoted researchers. This vast increase of scientific knowledge succeeded in advancing the frontiers of science over six decades of distinguished work.”

The PNP added that Prof Lalor is also remembered as a role model and mentor.

“He never failed to extend his support to students or colleagues in pursuit of scientific or other meaningful endeavours.”

Professor Lalor was conferred with the Order of Jamaica, the Musgrave Gold Medal, the Phillip Sherlock Award for Excellence, the Normal Manley Award for Excellence, the Centenary Medal of the Institute of Jamaica and The Gleaner Annual Award, all for his contributions to the scientific community of Jamaica. These are a few of the 18 plus awards listed in his biography.

The party further extended its heartfelt and sincere condolences to Richard, Donna, Robert and Mark on the passing of their father, and to the scientific fraternity and all those who had the privilege of knowing “Bunny”.