PNP says Holness is reshuffling past measures that have not worked

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) says that having witnessed what it described as the “disappointingly hollow performance of Prime Minister Andrew Holness” on Monday evening, it is now clear to the nation that the Government has run out of ideas as to how to get on top of the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the party, instead of offering meaningful initiatives that can tackle the COVID crisis, the prime minister is merely reshuffling the past measures which it said have not worked.

“The PM has failed to explain how COVID will be contained by starting the curfew one hour earlier each day. To the contrary, people leaving work in the afternoons will be bungling up in supermarkets and grocery stores so as to get off the road before the earlier curfew starts. The Opposition has long contended that this will facilitate, rather than curtail, the spread of the virus,” the PNP said.

In a statement Tuesday, the party also questioned what is to be achieved by starting the curfew at 2:00 pm rather than at 3:00 pm on Sundays.

“By all accounts, the quarantine system for visitors to Jamaica has broken down. There is no effective enforcement of the rules, from entry at the airport to checks at home. An extra hour of curfew will not address this glaring weakness in the system, either,” it explained.

The PNP reiterated the following proposals which it said will get the country on track towards beating COVID:

Immediately expand the reach of the vaccination programme by bringing it to community centres, churches and schools within densely populated urban communities and deep rural areas, where many people are unable or unwilling to travel elsewhere to be vaccinated;

Enable private medical practitioners across Jamaica to provide vaccinations to their patients, which will provide an effective additional channel for the vaccination distribution system;

Proactively enlist major social influencers (such as leading churchmen, sports personalities and entertainers) for strident messages to persuade hesitant Jamaicans to get vaccinated; and

Publicise the testimonials of doctors on the hospital frontlines as to the overwhelming prevalence of unvaccinated patients among those who are dying or falling seriously ill, which will provide stark and compelling encouragement for vaccination.

The Opposition further called on the government to immediately recommence meetings of the Parliamentary Committee on COVID-19, so that it can focus on devising containment strategies for the runaway COVID positivity rates, illnesses and deaths.