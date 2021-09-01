PNP says Prime Minister's tour of health facilities ill-advised

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Spokesman on Health and Wellness, Dr Morais Guy, is warning Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, against the politicisation of Jamaica's coronavirus vaccination programme and his tours, which Guy called “ill-advised”, noting breaches of the country's public health regulations and the Disaster Risk Management Act.

He said the announcement by the prime minister to tour St Thomas' health facilities and the consequent mobilisation of local Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) operatives to decorate these government facilities in partisan colour is ill-advised and a retrograde step in the national effort, which should be singularly focused on the health and wellbeing of the nation.

Dr Guy had previously cautioned against these tours when they were initially announced but to no avail. However, he said the evidence is clear as various towns in St Thomas have been festooned with the political colour of the JLP.

The Opposition spokesman said using state resources and already stretched medical personnel to support what could be interpreted as political campaigning is reprehensible and should be condemned by all well-thinking Jamaicans.

He said the Prime Minister should call off his tours and spend his time devising a proper plan to quell the latest upsurge from the Delta variant, which, so far, has placed hospitals in crisis and exposed the health and wellbeing of front-line healthcare workers.