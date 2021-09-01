PNP says Prime Minister's tour of health facilities ill-advised

PNP says Prime Minister's tour of health facilities ill-advisedWednesday, September 01, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Spokesman on Health and Wellness, Dr Morais Guy, is warning Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, against the politicisation of Jamaica's coronavirus vaccination programme and his tours, which Guy called “ill-advised”, noting breaches of the country's public health regulations and the Disaster Risk Management Act.
He said the announcement by the prime minister to tour St Thomas' health facilities and the consequent mobilisation of local Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) operatives to decorate these government facilities in partisan colour is ill-advised and a retrograde step in the national effort, which should be singularly focused on the health and wellbeing of the nation.
Dr Guy had previously cautioned against these tours when they were initially announced but to no avail. However, he said the evidence is clear as various towns in St Thomas have been festooned with the political colour of the JLP.
The Opposition spokesman said using state resources and already stretched medical personnel to support what could be interpreted as political campaigning is reprehensible and should be condemned by all well-thinking Jamaicans.
He said the Prime Minister should call off his tours and spend his time devising a proper plan to quell the latest upsurge from the Delta variant, which, so far, has placed hospitals in crisis and exposed the health and wellbeing of front-line healthcare workers.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy