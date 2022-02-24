PNP says minimum wage increase 'disrespectful' to J'can people

KINGSTON, Jamaica- The People's National Party (PNP) has expressed dissatisfaction with the Government's recent announcement to increase the minimum wage to $9,000 despite calls for it to be moved to $12,000.

Opposition Spokesperson on Labour and Social Security Senator Floyd Morris says that the increase announced by the Government to a mere $9,000, up from $7,000, is inadequate. Senator Morris expressed that in Jamaica's current economic climate and considering that the inflation rate is 9.6 per cent, such an increase will not result in any significant benefit to the lives of those who it was intended for.

Morris highlighted that the announced minimum wage increase comes four years after the previous increase which was announced in 2018.

“A liveable wage is required to address the situation, one which will bring persons living below the poverty line, above it. This increase is a disrespect to, and betrayal of the Jamaican people”, said Morris.

He noted that Jamaica is a signatory to the International Labour Organisation's (ILO's) Decent Work Agenda and as such should seek to truly honour that agenda by implementing a liveable wage.