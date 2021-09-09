PNP says tourism facing serious fallout from COVID blows

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Spokesman on Tourism, Senator Janice Allen, says the recently announced decision by the United States Department of State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is an expression of lack of confidence in Jamaica's policies and strategy to achieve a coronavirus safe environment for Jamaicans and visitors.

She, therefore, warned the government not to take the CDC advisory lightly.

Read: US CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Jamaica

In a statement today, Allen said the energy of Jamaica's tourism administration and industry stakeholders should best be channelled in ensuring that the activities to correct shortcomings and present an image of a covid-safe destination are implemented and fast-tracked, instead of creating false hopes that the CDC's designation will be “short in duration”.

“Further, the restoration efforts is not about public relations or overseas travel but rather spending money locally to correct the outstanding issues, including the completion of Cornwall Regional Hospital which is a necessary medical facility in the event of illness among tourists,” Allen emphasised.

The Opposition spokesman said the acceleration of the vaccination programme and more effective border control measures are essential to restoring Jamaica's pristine image as a safe destination, serious about controls and World Health Organization (WHO) protocols. She said the sole reliance on the “Resilient Corridor” to present a picture of safety was not enough, as competitors were doing much more.

Allen claimed that from her reports, hotel cancellations resulting from the Tier 4 designation were growing, particularly at upscale properties.

“There is no comfort in saying 77 other countries have been designated Tier 4, as countries may vary in their tourism dependence. Jamaica is a highly tourism-dependent nation which cannot afford another 80 per cent fall out, as was the case in 2020,” she added.

The tourism spokesperson urged the government to urgently send market signals to the United States by implementing some of the advice offered in its advisory, such as encouraging tourists to get vaccinated prior to heading on vacations.

“It does not suit Jamaica to become a favourite spot for the unvaccinated, as it carries an extremely high risk for the local population and the industry,” she added.

Allen said she was aware that the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) was not supporting a vaccine mandate for tourists but urged a strategic approach in light of the US statement.

She said the Opposition remained willing to work with any group, government or non-governmental, to come up with solutions to the extreme predicament that now faces Jamaica.

