PNP senator pays tribute to Adrian Robinson

MONTEGO BAY Jamaica — Opposition Spokesperson on Tourism, Senator Janice Allen has praised late former Director of Tourism, Adrian Robinson, for his legacy of hard work and achievements, especially in the tourism industry.

Robinson died Monday after reportedly ailing for some time. He was 87 years old.

In a statement Tuesday expressing her condolences, Allen noted that during Robinson's tenure as director of tourism (1975-1978), the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) underwent a restructuring to focus on Jamaicans, forming the Domestic Marketing and Development Department.

“Today when we speak of 'staycations' or 'rediscovering Jamaica' especially during the pandemic, we should all lift our hats to Adrian Robinson for pioneering this focus for Jamaica's tourism product.

During his three years leading the agency, Robinson left a significant legacy of hard work and achievements.

“Jamaica's tourism product is better off for his involvement…The 'Discover Jamaica' campaign aimed at both foreigners and locals remains one of Jamaica's most iconic campaigns. A campaign we can all be proud of as it showcases the best of us and our beautiful nation, Jamaica,” the senator said.

In reflecting on Robinson's legacy, Allen shared: “When I began my sojourn in tourism in 1997, Robinson, with his well-known voice, was leading his advertising agency Marketing Counselors which he formed in 1984 as an indigenous Jamaican agency that went on to win major awards representing major brands. To have made indelible marks in three pivotal areas of our country is a major feat. He began his career in broadcasting, went on to advertising and then tourism. He ended his career in advertising as the head of his agency which remains today, one of the country's leading advertising outfits.

“We are proud of his life's work and today we give thanks for his countless contributions to our tourism product and to nation building. A Jamaican who always puts Jamaica first in all he did and always ensured that Jamaicans were featured in representing all of what our destination has to offer. May he rest in peace,” she added.