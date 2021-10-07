PNP senator says Jamaica will be left behind if we fail to implement progressive sports policies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) Spokesperson on Youth and Sports, Senator Gabriela Morris, is demanding that the government takes a proactive and progressive approach to sports management.

She is also urging the government to reconsider its decision not to allow fans at the World Cup qualifying match between Jamaica and Canada, scheduled for Sunday, October 10, at the National Stadium.

Read: No spectators allowed at World Cup qualifying match - McKenzie

In a statement today, Morris said the World Cup qualifiers for football (Road to Qatar) presents an opportunity to revive the industry in a safe way.

She said she believes that the most recent directive from the government which prevents vaccinated spectators from attending matches is prohibitive.

“Enough evidence exists to suggest that spectators who are vaccinated should be allowed to attend in small numbers. Of course, protocols must be followed but this would serve as a good start for us in restoring some semblance of normalcy to sports, which is a major earner and source of entertainment for Jamaicans,” she shared.

Morris opined that immunisation is the most important instrument to sustainably contain the virus, however, it is extremely difficult in many countries including Jamaica to inoculate even close to a quarter of the population.

She noted that in the Jamaican context, many are still hesitant and said that as such the government must take strides to incentivise vaccination by demonstrating with visible examples that this is our only path forward.

Morris further urged the government to move with greater urgency to course correct on its vaccination strategy.

“The goal at this phase of the vaccine roll out should be to strategically incentivise Jamaicans to get vaccinated as studies in the more progressive countries have shown that restoring certain liberties to the vaccinated population is effective in mitigating vaccine hesitancy and encouraging inoculation,” she said.