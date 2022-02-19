PNP stalwart Paul Robertson has died

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Vice President of the People's National Party (PNP), Dr Paul Robertson has died.

Robertson reportedly passed away at the St Ann's Bay Hospital on Saturday night. His cause of death is not yet known.

Shortly after Robertson's passing, PNP President Mark Golding took to social media to express his condolences.

“I am greatly saddened by the news of the passing of Dr Paul Robertson, a former general secretary of the party and minister of government, and a patriotic Jamaican. Dr Paul was a man of great integrity, whose contribution to our party and Jamaica's democracy was immense,” Golding shared in a post on Instagram.

“I am glad we got the opportunity to have a great conversation last month. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. May his soul Rest In Power,” he continued.

Current PNP General Secretary also expressed his condolences, saying: “An outstanding comrade has transitioned. Eternal rest grant to him O'Lord. Rest in Power Dr Paul Robertson”.

Robertson entered representational politics in 1993 when he beat Kingsley Sangster by a landslide in the St Catherine South East seat.

He is also a former senator who rose to the rank of vice president of the PNP in 2003. He was also a deputy general secretary and general secretary of the PNP.

Robertson served as minister of industry and investment, minister of foreign affairs, and minister of development during his political career.