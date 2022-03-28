PNP to tour Diaspora as part of Jamaica's Diamond Jubilee

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In recognition of Jamaica's 60th anniversary of Independence, leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, along with a delegation of senior party members are expected to embark on a tour of the Jamaican Diaspora community.

According to a release, the tour will take the delegation to the United States of America between July 14 and 22 where they will visit Florida; Washington, DC; Georgia and New York, all of which have sizable Jamaican Diaspora populations. The delegation will then tour the United Kingdom from October 6 to 8, 2022.

Canada is also on their tour list.



The People's National Party (PNP) in their statement said it "has long regarded the Diaspora as a key stakeholder in the development of our nation and continues to advocate for greater involvement in the affairs of their homeland."

The PNP said it believes it is important to engage Jamaicans in the Diaspora and include them in national conversations as the country's policies not only "affect those who live here but also those who have an interest in returning to the country of their birth."

The Opposition added that its leader will use the occasion to celebrate Jamaica's 60th anniversary of independence with all Jamaicans in the Diaspora, "to praise their steadfast loyalty to the country of their birth, and to celebrate their contributions to their adopted homelands."

“Jamaica is a country without borders and the Leader of the Opposition believes it prudent to use the occasion of our Diamond Jubilee to embrace Jamaicans wherever they reside," the PNP's statement said.

“The intention and unwavering commitment of the Opposition is to unite around a common purpose of nation building so that we can fulfil our critical constitutional role for the betterment of Jamaica. To this end, we believe connecting with the Diaspora is critical,” said Dr Dayton Campbell, PNP General Secretary.

The Opposition is set to provide greater detail on the tour in the coming weeks.