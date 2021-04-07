PNP troubled by 'deteriorating lawlessness in Jamaica'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) says it is deeply troubled by the deteriorating lawlessness in Jamaica, and the lack of any discernible strategy to stem the tide as the country continues to experience panic, concern and a certain numbness from the repeated reports of fatal attacks and abductions of women.

In a statement today, Opposition Leader Mark Golding said there is general despair and widespread outrage that not enough being done d by by the state, either to protect women or to empower them to protect themselves.

“Clarendon teacher, Natalie Dawkins, remains missing. In my own constituency, the body of fifty-year-old Millicent Robinson was recently found buried in a shallow grave in her own yard. Incidents such as these have deepened the sense of vulnerability among women, demoralising the entire population,” Golding said.

He also noted that domestic violence is increasing against women and children, aggravated by the economic crisis facing many households.

“We repeat our call for the Government to significantly expand assistance targeted at rural and inner city poverty, especially households headed by single women. The allocation of $2 million per constituency is a mere drop in the bucket, and will not reach thousands of needy persons, and the overall budgeted allocation for this fiscal year is inadequate,” the party leader added.

Golding said the PNP rejects knee-jerk, emotional proposals like repealing carefully designed sentencing arrangements that have resulted in the timely disposal of a large volume of criminal cases from the court system.

“We are willing to join in a national response to the unravelling crime situation in the country. Our civic organisations, including churches, must play important roles. We call for the Government to initiate immediate dialogue, leading to action to turn the situation around and restore hope and security in Jamaica,” he added.