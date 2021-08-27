PNP urges Gov't to ensure access to affordable back-to-school supplies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Member of Parliament and Opposition Spokesman on Industry, Investment & Global Logistics, Anthony Hylton is calling on the Government to take the necessary steps to ensure that parents and students are able to affordably access supplies needed for back-to-school.

To guarantee this, the Opposition proposes:

(a) Engaging retailers to determine the amount of back-to-school supplies available to consumers (and if it is sufficient to meet expected demand);

(b) The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) to monitor supply outlets for price gouging;

(c) Place a cap on trade taxes, fees and charges at Customs, in order to reduce the rise in freight charges affecting back-to-school items.

Hylton is also calling on the CAC to publish its survey of prices on a quarterly basis instead of annually, utilising its online platforms as this will serve to better inform the public.

“Considering the shortages and consequent price hikes on basic goods and materials (because of disruption in supply chains due to COVID-19), the Government must now be working with distributors to ensure that sufficient supplies of books, uniforms or materials, electronic devices for online learning, are available to parents and students at prices that are affordable. This is critical to supporting the continuation of their education,” Hylton explained.

He said measures taken by governments around the world in response to the pandemic, have resulted in shifts in demand/supply and significant delays in the delivery of goods and raw materials. Therefore, Hylton said it is reasonable to expect shortages and high prices of school supplies, unless the government takes action.

“Even if adequate inventory exists, the prices are likely to be higher than usual considering the slide in the dollar, increased cost of freight transportation in addition to the duties, fees and charges imposed at Customs for imported goods and materials.

“These are extraordinary times, they call for extraordinary measures by the administration to protect the population, especially parents and students, at all levels to minimise further learning loss and the effect on our children and the economy for generations to come!” the MP added.