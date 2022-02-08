PNP urges J'cans in Ukraine to be prepared

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) is urging all Jamaicans in Ukraine, including students, to register with the Embassy in Germany to receive important, timely information on travel protocols and assistance.

This follows what the PNP said are reports of concern expressed by some students in the country given the rising geopolitical tensions in that region.

The Opposition said it is aware that concerted efforts are underway by Jamaica's highly competent and dedicated foreign service representatives to ensure the protection of citizens in Ukraine and its surroundings.

It said it will continue to monitor the situation and stand ready to provide support if called upon.

Reports are that Russia has assembled about 70 per cent of the military capability needed for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the coming weeks.

The build-up of an estimated 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine has fuelled Western worries of a possible offensive. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day”, triggering a conflict that would come at an “enormous human cost”.

Russia has denied any plans to attack its neighbour but demands that the US and its allies bar Ukraine and other former Soviet nations from joining NATO, halt weapons deployments there and roll back NATO forces from Eastern Europe. Washington and NATO reject those demands.

