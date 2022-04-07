PNP wants Holness to intervene in Little Bay land squabble

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) has joined calls from the residents of Little Bay, Westmoreland for the Government to intervene in what has been described as a bitter and long-running land dispute.

On Wednesday, the squabble involving informal settlers reached a peak as residents blocked roads following attempts to bulldoze their dwellings.

READ: Little Bay land squabble heats up

Describing the situation in the rural community as "ugly and volatile", the PNP says Prime Minister Andrew Holness should move with urgency to help protect the interests of the residents.

"Last evening, the nation witnessed an ugly, volatile situation in Little Bay, Westmoreland, where residents resisted an attempt to demolish their homes and business places and evict them using heavy equipment," Opposition leader Mark Golding said in a statement.

He added: "Prime Minister Holness must move with urgency to protect the legitimate interests of residents of Little Bay who are threatened with imminent forcible eviction, even though some of them have lived there for upwards of 50 years."

Golding went on to share that with many of the Little Bay residents willing to purchase the properties they have occupied over the years, the Government should make provisions for it to be actualised.

"Many of these residents are willing to purchase the properties on which they have built substantial homes and business places. The Government must intervene and arrive at an acceptable solution that avoids further escalation of this conflict. Some residents have been paying taxes for these lands, and have sought representation from the Government through their Member of Parliament Moreland Wilson, but have not seen any intervention from the authorities to address their plight."

Golding says Holness should intervene before the situation results in loss of property or lives.

In March, former Government lawmaker and attorney-at-law, Reverend Ronald Thwaites, suggested that the Government act as a broker between the residents and the official landowners. Indicating that both parties have rights, Thwaites shared that to try and evict the residents that have occupied the land for years would cause "civil unrest of the sort that would be very dangerous to contemplate."

Thwaites argued that the laws of the country have been developed in such a way that gives strength to people who have occupied land, undisturbed, for a certain period.



The current law gives squatters the right to claim legal ownership by adverse possession of private lands if they can prove they have acted, undisturbed, as an owner for 12 years or more or 60 years in the case of Crown [Government] property.