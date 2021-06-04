PNP wants amendment to the Natural Resources Conservation Authority Act

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party's (PNP) Spokesperson on Land, Environment and Climate Change, Senator Sophia Frazer-Binns, is calling on the Government to amend the Natural Resources Conservation Authority (NRCA) Act to make it more effective.

Frazer- Binns is also calling for a Joint Select Committee of Parliament to review the NRCA Act as well as a national discussion on the role, function and importance of the NRCA/NEPA and the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process.

“After more than two decades since the passage of the NRCA Act, it is imperative that an assessment be done to determine the usefulness or effectiveness of the Act,” the shadow minister said.

“This is especially important given the growing concerns associated with climate change and the use of the environment coupled with how the country's natural resources are being utilized,” she added.

Frazer-Binns said the absence of legislative procedures outlining how EIAs are to be undertaken is manifestly absent in the Act and “undoubtedly has led to much concern”.

Senator Frazer-Binns said she has tabled a motion calling for the review of the NRCA Act, noting areas of concerns as the penalties levied for breaches, execution of enforcement notices, and right of appeal.

The motion will be debated in the Senate.