PNP wants meaningful consultations to address 'deficiencies' in education

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Opposition spokesperson on education, Dr Angela Brown Burke, is renewing the People's National Party's (PNP) call for meaningful consultations with principals and teachers to ensure the development of a well-designed plan to address ''major deficiencies'' that have contributed to underperformance and disengagement of students.

Brown Burke's statement follows the announcement will summer school will being on July 5.

In a statement today, Brown Burke welcomed the inclusion of teachers who have been invited to make recommendations on student participation in the programme, and added she hopes students can be contacted promptly.

''In cases where schools have lost contact with students, investigations may need to be done at the community level to ensure their engagement,'' she said.

However, according to Brown Burke, the release left some important questions unanswered.

Were there any consultations with teachers? If so, what were their suggestions as to the best use of time and resources during what would normally be the summer vacation?, she questioned.

What will be done to ensure that the programmes offered can also be accessed by those students without connectivity and/or devices, or who lack family support to facilitate their participation?

Brown Burke said she is concerned that the voluntary nature of the summer school programme makes it likely that those students who most need additional help may not be the ones accessing it.