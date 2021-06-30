PNP wants meaningful consultations to address 'deficiencies' in education

PNP wants meaningful consultations to address 'deficiencies' in educationWednesday, June 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Opposition spokesperson on education, Dr Angela Brown Burke, is renewing the People's National Party's (PNP) call for meaningful consultations with principals and teachers to ensure the development of a well-designed plan to address ''major deficiencies'' that have contributed to underperformance and disengagement of students.
Brown Burke's statement follows the announcement will summer school will being on July 5.
In a statement today, Brown Burke welcomed the inclusion of teachers who have been invited to make recommendations on student participation in the programme, and added she hopes students can be contacted promptly.
''In cases where schools have lost contact with students, investigations may need to be done at the community level to ensure their engagement,'' she said.
However, according to Brown Burke, the release left some important questions unanswered.
Were there any consultations with teachers? If so, what were their suggestions as to the best use of time and resources during what would normally be the summer vacation?, she questioned.
What will be done to ensure that the programmes offered can also be accessed by those students without connectivity and/or devices, or who lack family support to facilitate their participation?
Brown Burke said she is concerned that the voluntary nature of the summer school programme makes it likely that those students who most need additional help may not be the ones accessing it.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy