PNP wants police to investigate circumstances in allegations against Campbell

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP), Mark Golding, says he has instructed the party's legal advisor to write to the police asking them to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the three alleged statements that were attached to defence documents filed in court against its embattled General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell.

Golding, who made the disclosure while speaking with the Jamaica Observer on Saturday, said the letter was sent last week Thursday following the issuing of a statement from the party to the media.

"I am asking [the police] to look into the circumstances of these three statements. Do these people exist? Why was it not reported? It is a criminal offence under Section 6.4 of the Child Care Protection Act. If you were made aware of the abuse of a child and you don't report it, that is a criminal offence. A serious offence too," explained the PNP president.

"Justice of the Peace has signed statements included in those allegations of that nature and they never reported it to the police. The accuser is also potentially liable for not doing that. That must be investigated. If the children (now adults) exist, the police must find them. But if those people ratified what was said and the police believe there is a basis for charge, so be it. But, until that time, as far as I am concerned, there is nothing in place now that would warrant taking action against an otherwise outstanding and fine individual," added Golding.

Golding was referring to reports which surfaced last Tuesday that party activist Karen Cross had filed documents in the Supreme Court which included statements from three women who alleged that Campbell had sexual relationships with them while they were minors.

The documents filed by Cross were in response to a defamation suit filed against her, and others, by lawyers representing Campbell following the posting of allegations against him on social media and letters sent to some PNP executive members.

While Dr Campbell was not the unanimous choice for general secretary when he was elected to the post, it appears he has the full support of the party president.

Golding argued that so far there is nothing that implicates the general secretary.

"Nothing has been brought so far that warrants an action on his part and it would be a disservice to the struggle of the women in this country if there could be a manipulation of somebody's life to his detriment on the basis of false accusations that have not been substantiated," stated Golding.

"If those accusations have been proven to be true or even sufficient credible evidence is brought to warrant a change, then, that is a different thing. That is not the situation here and I am asking Jamaica to think about it, because today for me, tomorrow for you. The same knife that stick sheep, stick goat. Justice must be at the centre of what we do," argued Golding.

Golding was in Petersfield, located in the Westmoreland Central constituency on Saturday, the constituency which is represented by the embattled Member of Parliament George Wright who is accused of physically assaulting a woman, said to be his partner.

When asked by OBSERVER ONLINE, the party president said there is “no comparison” between Wright and Campbell.

"Dayton Campbell, from the day that Karen Cross went to social media to make these nasty allegations against him, he has denied it constantly. He has sued her over it. The police have investigated it and found nothing.

“Contrast that to George Wright. A video went viral. He went to the police and made a report. The victim went to the police and made a report at a separate police station. He (Wright) has never denied that the video is not him. He has taken a leave of absence from the house. He is no longer in the JLP (ruling Jamaica Labour Party). The police said they can't charge because both him and her no longer want to proceed with the case. And, the video isn't specifically clear enough to enable them to charge just on the basis of the video. There is no comparison between the two," Golding argued.

