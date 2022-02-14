PNP welcomes Disabilities Act after 7-year delay

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People’s National Party (PNP) has welcomed the coming into effect of the Disabilities Act 2014.

Noting that the Disabilities Act of 2014 was passed by a PNP-led administration in 2015, the Opposition said the act was to ensure that the rights of individuals living with disabilities are protected and promoted.

In a statement Monday, Opposition Spokesman on Labour and the Public Service, Senator Lambert Brown, called on the Government to ensure that the country’s infrastructure and resources are designed to support the education, employment, transportation and overall development of people living with disabilities (PWDs).

“If we are serious about creating a hospitable environment for our brothers and sisters living with disabilities, the new Council for Persons with Disabilities should be adequately resourced so that it is able to respond to the needs of the community,” Brown said.

The Opposition also called for the implementation of an on-going public education programme geared towards the smooth assimilation of PWDs into society. It said it believes that strict enforcement of the Disabilities Act will result in greater inclusivity and better opportunities for persons living with disabilities.

“We look forward to a robust implementation plan to accompany the Act, with the attendant public education programme to educate the public at large on the critical components of the Act. It is not only important for PWDs to be aware of the terms of the Act, but for society in general to be au fait and compliant,” Senator Brown added.

The shadow minister further recommended that people with disabilities who are currently employed at the current Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities be given special consideration for incorporation within the new Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities.

In addition, the senator called on all Jamaicans to play their part in ensuring PWDS are treated equitably and feel secure and welcomed in society.

“I encourage employers, businesses, educational institutions etc., to implement policies that prevent discrimination against persons living with disabilities,” he said.

