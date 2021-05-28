PNP welcomes reversal of mining permission in Dry Harbour Mountains

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) says the Government's rescindment of a mining permit in the Dry Harbour Mountains of St Ann, is a win for the environment.

Opposition spokesperson on land, environment & climate change, Senator Sophia Frazer Binns, in a statement this afternoon, said it was very poor judgement to have given permission to Bengal Development Limited/Jamaica World LLC to mine and quarry bauxite, peat, sand and minerals in the ecologically sensitive Cockpit Country.

She said, “While we welcome the revocation of the permit, we remain concerned about poor decision making by the Government with regards to the use of our natural resources”.

Fraser Binns said the Government needs to say if the permission was rescinded because Bengal missed several deadlines to pay the $40 million environmental performance bond.

The Opposition senator is also reminding the Government that, “Jamaica, as a Small Island Developing State (SIDS), is vulnerable and needs stronger environmental enforcement. It is important that due diligence and environmental impact assessments are done before permission is granted for the use of any land, especially in protected and sensitive areas”.

She warned that Jamaica will pay dearly if economic gains are placed over environmental sustainability.

“No Government, due to economic or political expediency, undue haste and a lack of interest or understanding, should overturn decisions made by the Natural Resource Conservation Authority (NRCA),” she said.