PNP will take steps to replace the British Monarch, says Golding

KINGSTON, Jamaica— President of the People's National Party (PNP) and Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, extended congratulations to Barbados on becoming a Republic, officially cutting ties with the British Monarchy and casting off its colonial past.

The move comes 55 years after the country gained independence from Britain. The nation of Barbados, a democracy of about 300,000 people, announced in September 2020 that it would remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state. Prime Minister Mia Mottley, in her announcement, expressed that Barbadians want a Barbadian head of state and that the move represents the “ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving”.

“Prime Minister Mia Mottley, and her government have demonstrated what is possible when vision and plans become effective action. To the people of Barbados, I extend my heartiest congratulations for completing this outstanding element of your national independence. Special congratulations to Dame Sandra Mason who was sworn in as the country’s first President, thereby becoming the Head of State of Barbados,” Golding stated.

The opposition leader has also stated that the PNP will take steps to replace the British Monarch with a Jamaican as Head of State when it is re-elected as the next Government of Jamaica.

“We are committed to Jamaica achieving this critical step. This opportunity for deeper national self-realization must be presented to the Jamaican people. We too can join Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica and now Barbados on shedding this residual aspect of the colonial past,” said Golding.