PNP's Abigail Malcolm buses residents to vaccine centres

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Abigail Malcolm, People's National Party (PNP) Councillor Caretaker for the Cornwall Mountain Division in Westmoreland, has started to bus residents in her division to the Savanna-la-Mar health centre to get their vaccines.

“We cannot just sit back and say the government is not doing anything, we have to do something as well,” she told the OBSERVER ONLINE, “So I decided to dig into my pocket and cover the transportation for the residents in my division.”

An average of 15 people are transported each day from various communities in the Cornwall Mountain Division. The bus picks them up, take them to the vaccination centres, and take them back home at no cost to the residents.

“So far we are getting positive feedback from the residents,” Malcolm posited, “Persons are signing up quickly to get on the bus. They want to take their vaccines.”

To date, residents from Wharf Road and JPS lane have been transported to the centres and vaccinated, and on Monday, people from Whithorn will be on this list.

“We are not only bussing the elderly,” she explained, “Anybody of any age can come on the bus. And it is of no cost to them.”

Malcolm is appealing to the business people in the parish to help the hospital in any way they can.

“Donate anything, PPE (Personsal Protective Equipment) gear, mattresses, anything,” she stressed, “We don't want our little parish to mash up. So make we work together.”

Malcolm also believes that the vaccination process needs to be mobilized and go into the communities instead of having residents travel from very far distances and put themselves at risk.

“I will find locations in my division if they do this,” she offered, “I already have locations.”

The parish of Westmoreland is the most affected in the Western region, with 29 COVID-19 related deaths recorded for the period between the eighth and fifteenth of August. The Accident and Emergency Ward at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital was recently reported to have 115 patients where it is supposed to house a maximum of 40 to 50 patients.

In addition, staff complain of broken equipment which affects their ability to carry out their duties effectively and maintain basic health standards such as changing bed sheets in a timely manner.

