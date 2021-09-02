PNP's Anthony Hylton supports call for vaccine centre at Tinson Pen Aerodrome

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Spokesperson for Industry, Investment and Global Logistics, Anthony Hylton, is supporting calls made by port workers, and essential workers located across the industrial belt for a vaccination site to be located near the Port of Kingston.

In a statement late Thursday, Hylton explained that: “Hundreds of workers are involved in the manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and clearance of import/export trade. Their work keeps the nation's supply chain afloat. It includes delivery of goods, raw materials and now more than ever, health supplies. These workers are among those already classified by the Government as 'essential workers' and deserve prioritisation in the national vaccination efforts.”

He further noted that, “Community vaccination centres, as proposed by the prime minister, provide the perfect opportunity to address the concerns of these workers. To date, the mass vaccination sites in Kingston have been located at the National Arena or the University Hospital of the West Indies, which is not convenient for most persons working at or near the port.”

He recommended the Tinson Pen Aerodrome as a possible site for vaccinations.

The Tinson Pen Aerodrome located in the vicinity of the Port of Kingston is also accessible to workers in the Spanish Town Road industrial belt, including the White Marl and Ferry clusters of workers.

Hylton said the site has been underutilised since the closure of Air Jamaica Express and its commercial operations. He added that the facility has ample space to accommodate a vaccination centre, as well as, a vaccine drive-through service.

This call is in addition to the MP's earlier call for vaccination centres in his St Andrew Western constituency, at the Seaview Health Facility and the Duhaney Park Health Centre.