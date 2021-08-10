PNP's Karen Cross pays $750k fine for contempt of court

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) activist, Karen Cross, on Tuesday, paid her fine of $750,000 that was imposed on her last month for contempt of court in a matter involving the party's General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell.

Cross and social media blogger, Natalee Stack, who was also fined $750,000 in the Supreme Court in July, were given 14 days to pay the fine after being both found guilty of contempt of court.

If Cross and Stack failed to pay the fine, they would spend six months in jail.

While the activist made her full payment at the Supreme Court today, it is unclear whether Stack has paid her fine.

Cross utilised crowdfunding website, GoFundMe, in her bid to secure funds to pay the required sum.

Checks on Tuesday afternoon revealed that US$2,250 had been raised through the crowdfunding effort dubbed, 'Help Karen Cross Legal Defence'.

In an update to donors on Sunday, Cross expressed her gratitude to those who had donated while disclosing that the Anti-Pedophile Movement would be launched soon.

"Good Afternoon all. I want to once again thank you for your support. I am heartened by your support, your contributions, your phone calls, and your messages," she wrote.

She added: "This journey is one that will not end here... Very soon we will be talking to you about our plans to launch the anti-pedophile movement and our next steps in this legal fight.

"Please keep on supporting and giving and please ask your friends and families to contribute to this worthwhile cause. Once again, thank you. God bless you all and God bless your family... Keep your children safe and away from danger. Love Karen," she concluded.

PNP General Secretary, Campbell, had filed a defamation lawsuit against both Cross and Stack in relation to allegations of sexual misconduct they levelled against him on social media.

A gag order was later imposed on all parties, restricting them from making any further public commentary on the matter.

However, both Cross and Stack continued to use their social media platforms to make the allegations against Campbell, and were consequently found guilty of contempt of court last month.

In May, news emerged that Cross had filed an explosive defence in the Supreme Court in the defamation suit that Campbell filed against her.

In her defence, Cross included signed statements, allegedly witnessed by justices of the peace, from three women making allegations of sexual misconduct against Campbell, while they were minors.

But responding to the much-publicised allegations, Campbell, in a statement at the time, said he rejected “in the strongest of terms”, recent and ongoing allegations made against his character by Cross and others.