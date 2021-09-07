PROVEN sells stake in Dream

PROVEN sells stake in DreamTuesday, September 07, 2021
|
PROVEN Investments Limited has sold its shares in events company Dream Entertainment Limited.
In a release on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on Monday, the company advised that on July 9, 2021, it agreed to sell its 20 per cent investment in Dream to Yes Iyah Limited, a Jamaican private company whose directors and principals are Ryan Reid, Michael Banbury and Sean Shelton.
The transaction has now been completed, PROVEN said.
PROVEN had acquired the 20 per cent stake in Dream in February 2019, as it sought to diversify its revenue stream.
Dream Entertainment is an event organiser, primarily in the business of conceptualising, owning and producing large events. Its signature events include Dream Weekend, Xodus Carnival, Dream Weekend Cruise and The Cooler Weekend.
The company has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit the entertainment industry hard through curfews and restrictions on large gatherings.
Yes Iyah's Reid and Banbury are also co-founders of First Rock Capital Holdings, a real estate and private equity company which is listed on the JSE.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy