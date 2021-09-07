PROVEN sells stake in Dream

PROVEN Investments Limited has sold its shares in events company Dream Entertainment Limited.

In a release on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on Monday, the company advised that on July 9, 2021, it agreed to sell its 20 per cent investment in Dream to Yes Iyah Limited, a Jamaican private company whose directors and principals are Ryan Reid, Michael Banbury and Sean Shelton.

The transaction has now been completed, PROVEN said.

PROVEN had acquired the 20 per cent stake in Dream in February 2019, as it sought to diversify its revenue stream.

Dream Entertainment is an event organiser, primarily in the business of conceptualising, owning and producing large events. Its signature events include Dream Weekend, Xodus Carnival, Dream Weekend Cruise and The Cooler Weekend.

The company has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit the entertainment industry hard through curfews and restrictions on large gatherings.

Yes Iyah's Reid and Banbury are also co-founders of First Rock Capital Holdings, a real estate and private equity company which is listed on the JSE.