PSOJ calls for better protection of women, children

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) and all its member associations have joined the voices across the country in condemning the murder of Khanice Jackson.

The organisation is also calling on the Government, through the Ministry of National Security, to be more aggressive with implementing measures to protect women and those who are vulnerable to predators.

Jackson's body was found at the Portmore Fishing Village in St Catherine on Friday after she was reported missing two days earlier.

The PSOJ said she joins a list of young women whose lives have been tragically stolen.

It pointed to the cases of Yetania Francis, Jasmine Deen, Joeith Lynch, Shante Skyers and Ananda Dean, stating, “Jamaicans must not allow Ms Jackson's killing to become another nine-day wonder”.

It continued: “…we must use it as a catalyst to strengthen short term protection measures in our communities and drive behavioural change. Our country continues to be stunted by pervasive crime and violence and it will take strong action by everyone — the political directorate, the security forces, civil society and well-thinking Jamaicans — to curb this crisis.”

The PSOJ noted that, “The right to life and one that is free of violence is the right of all. We cannot stand by and allow our country to be over-run by these criminal elements.”

The organisation recommended that priority be placed on widening the Jamaica Eye network, noting that, “the inclusion of more cameras on the network will support the work of security forces to quickly identify and apprehend those who commit crimes and perhaps even get the opportunity to intervene before lives are lost”.

It said the upgrade and widespread promotion of the Stay Alert app must also be prioritised as it provided some level of personal security to Jamaicans who own a smartphone.

“Behaviour change and a cultural mindset, especially among our men, will play a critical role in reducing and preventing these incidences of violence against women. National anti-violence campaign such as 'Liv Gud' must be expanded to have a more robust presence to have the desired effect of reducing crime and violence and promoting social responsibility of each and every Jamaican citizen,” the organisation said.

It added that at a community level, it is urging members of the civil society and community groups to collaborate and to work with the police to strategically boost efforts to stimulate behaviour change, particularly among our youth and increase community vigilance.

The PSOJ further recommended the development of a cohesive and inclusive strategy to address violence against women and children, which it said would then be included as a deliverable in the existing framework of Crime Monitoring and Oversight Committee (CMOC).

“It will take an all-hands-on-deck approach for us to take our country back from criminal elements and to prevent another generation of women from being raised in an environment where they feel unsafe and are vulnerable to predators. Together we must all utilise our positions and places of work and influence to challenge the notion of male entitlement. We must also examine our laws to determine which needs to be strengthened and where sanctions need to be enhanced to act as a further deterrent,” the organisation said.

“The time is now. Cultural and social changes are needed which is long-term and difficult but requires more strategic intervention and resources by all obligated to make Jamaica better and equal. Let us honour the memory of Khanice Jackson by stimulating behaviour change, community intervention and technology to save the lives of our women. As stated by Sir Patrick Allen in his 2013 Independence address to the nation, 'There is nothing wrong with Jamaica that cannot be fixed by what is right with Jamaica,” it added.