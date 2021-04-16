PSOJ calls for 'thorough and transparent' probe into allegations against George Wright

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) has called for a thorough and transparent investigation into allegations that Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central, George Wright, was caught on video attacking a woman.

''Allegations in the public domain that the attacker in the video is a Member of Parliament (MP) are particularly disturbing as the person conducted himself in a manner unbecoming for any man, let alone an elected leader,'' the organisation said in a statement today.

''In light of the ongoing public outcry for a response from the Government, the organisation notes the steps taken by the Jamaica Labour Party to have the embattled MP removed from the Government Caucus. Notwithstanding, this action of the party, we urge the MP concerned, either himself or through his attorney, to publicly confirm or publicly deny these allegations,'' the statement noted.

''Similarly, we also call on the other party seen in the viral video, or any witness to the acts captured in the video, to provide statements to help to resolve the matter,'' it added.

''We implore the Commissioner of Police and the Jamaica Constabulary Force to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to ensure justice is served while ensuring the protection of the other party involved in the matter. Once due process is complete, we urge that the necessary punitive action be taken against the perpetrator,'' the PSOJ said.

It said that the matter cannot be swept under the carpet.

''Our women and vulnerable population must be reassured that there is a collective abhorrence of violence in all forms and that we are genuine in our efforts to rid our nation of this social ill. Our political leaders must also use this opportunity to demonstrate unequivocal resolve to eliminate violence,'' it said.

'We also remind our political directorate that their role as leaders is not limited to governance but also to be the moral compass for our society and to inspire behaviour change and a cultural mindset, especially among our men in order to reduce and prevent these incidences of violence against women,'' it added.

''We reiterate to all Jamaicans that it will take an all hands on deck approach to cultivate an environment where proper communication and mediation is utilised for conflict resolution rather than resorting to violence and physical abuse. Together we must all utilise our positions and places of work and influence to catalyse this change.''