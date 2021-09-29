PSOJ disappointed with Gov't's 'lack of urgency' in passing regulations for public bodies

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) says it is disappointed with the ''lack of urgency'' displayed by the Government in regards to the passing of the appropriate regulations to improve governance in the public sector.

In a statement, the PSOJ said it was disheartened by the length of time it has taken to pass the Public Bodies Management and Accountability (Nomination, Selection and Appointment to Boards) Regulations, 2020.

The organisation said that while it acknowledged the steps taken by the Government to improve governance in the public sector, the law must be passed urgently.

''We, therefore, call for the Regulations to be re-tabled in Parliament in the shortest possible time frame and for their urgent approval, so that the requisite preparatory work can commence to enable these regulations to govern the next set of Board appointments,'' the statement read.

''The passing of these Regulations has been lagging for far too long. They must be prioritised and a timeline for completion communicated publicly,'' it added.

The PSOJ said the continuing misuse of already limited public resources cannot be accepted as normal.

''Corruption and the perception of corruption only serves to fan the flames of increasing mistrust in our society, eventually normalising corruption and accepting it as endemic. Each member of the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament, as the custodians of the resources of the people of Jamaica, should be extremely disturbed about the erosion of confidence in their leadership and management of our public institutions,'' the statement noted.

''There are scores of competent Jamaicans who are trained and willing to serve their country through board participation and leadership,'' the organisation argued.

According to the PSOJ, the new regulations will help establish a competency-based system for appointment, institute term limits, improve transparency and deal with both independence and conflicts of interest.