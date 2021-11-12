PSOJ says immediate priority must be on resumption of face-to-face schooling

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) is urging the immediate prioritisation of a full return to face-to-face schooling to curtail the severe learning loss caused by the pandemic.

In a statement Friday, the PSOJ said a critical factor towards achieving this goal is the continued vaccination of children between 12 and 18 years old and that of teachers.

It said consideration must be made to utilise the schools as vaccination sites to optimise accessibility for this cohort.

“Ensuring our young people are sufficiently prepared and equipped to become productive members of society at the end of their high school career is critical,” the organisation said.

Noting that over 60 per cent of the Jamaican workforce has no certification, it said “We are encouraged by the many ideas being pursued by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to improve this statistic including the most recent proposal to introduce compulsory seven year high school tenure through the Sixth Form Pathways. We therefore keenly await a report from the Education Transformation Task Force which may guide in establishing implementation timelines of these ideas.”

The organisation is also recommending that the Education COVID19 Management Task Force that was formed to develop a road map to the reopening of schools, also be utilised as a social partnership that genuinely engages all stakeholders in the sector around strategic objectives to ensure there is buy-in and commitment to the execution of same.

This engagement, it said, should nurture genuine partnership, foster two-way communication and encourage ownership from stakeholders.

The PSOJ added that education is a critical component of the transformation of Jamaica to a peaceful, inclusive, equitable and prosperous society with a sustainable and growing economy.

“There is a lot of work to be done by the MOEYI to realise this. It will take relentless prioritisation along with greater engagement and alignment of the education sector. For this, we applaud the ministry's continued engagement of the private sector,” the PSOJ explained.

It noted that the PSOJ has begun working with Education Minister, Fayval Williams, to develop a Balanced Score Card framework which will provide the tools to support the implementation and execution of programmes to ensure that they have the desired impact.