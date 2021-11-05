PSOJ says passing of road traffic regulations must be prioritised

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) is again calling for the completion and approval of the regulations related to the Road Traffic Act.

This after a recent Supreme Court ruling granting an injunction blocking law enforcers from issuing traffic tickets in excess of fines up to 2006 rates.

According to the PSOJ, the Supreme Court ruling highlights another unacceptable lapse by the Government.

In a release, the PSOJ shared that since the new Road Traffic Act was approved by the Lower and Upper House in August 2018, it has not been enabled because of a failure to provide and approve the regulations to the Act which contains the new fines. This failure, it said, has resulted in and may facilitate "inconsequential penalties for indiscipline on our roadways and further frustrate the efforts of the law enforcement to bring a sense of law and order to our roadways."

The PSOJ in recognising the connection between lawlessness and the breakdown in public order, said that it had established a monitoring committee as a part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in 2020 between themselves and the Ministry of National Security.

According to the release, the monitoring committee was set to provide oversight to ensure that the Government is focused on the timelines that it has set out for the completion of certain tasks. The latter, the PSOJ explained, would be in an effort to "execute and improve the Traffic Ticket Management System, the JamaicaEye, Regulations to the Noise Abatement Act and motorcycle driving simulators in western Jamaica for the improvement of public order and road safety."

The organisation however noted that despite a written request to the Ministry of Transport and Mining for the inclusion of the enabling of the Road Traffic Act as a monitored process within the MOU, to date, no response has been forthcoming.

The PSOJ says it has become imperative that the Government sends "a strong signal to the people of Jamaica that it is serious about governance and establishing systems to protect the lives of every Jamaican," adding that "the completion of the regulations must be given very high priority."

Some of the issues arising from the Supreme Court's temporary injunction against costly traffic tickets as highlighted by the PSOJ, are set to be addressed at today's rare emergency sitting of Parliament.