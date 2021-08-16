PSOJ says stronger vaccination measures may be necessary

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) says it is not ruling out the possibility that stronger vaccination measures may have to be taken in the foreseeable future to ensure that Jamaica gets to some level of normalcy and stability as quickly as possible.

This follows internal surveys conducted by the PSOJ as it pondered the question of requiring the workforce to be vaccinated or to subject themselves to regular testing.

The surveys conducted amongst members of the private sector indicated that 30 per cent of the workforce is willing to take the vaccine and another 33 per cent are indecisive and are still making their assessments to arrive at a decision.

Based on the results, the PSOJ said mandatory vaccination of employees is not required, but added that it would not yet rule it out.

Commenting on the hesitancy in the workforce, PSOJ President Keith Duncan appealed to the undecided: “Jamaica currently has ample supply of vaccines, and I am making a strong appeal to Jamaicans to get off the fence, make good sense prevail and go in to one of the many vaccination sites and get vaccinated to save your life, the lives of your family and communities.”

The PSOJ, however, recommended that the Government engages critical stakeholders such as the churches, trade unions, private sector, the Opposition and other civil society groups into a national vaccination mobilisation effort to boost the health ministry's public education programme and neutralise the preponderance of misinformation.

All these stakeholders must be encouraged to actively mobilise all their constituents to get vaccinated in order to save lives and to get Jamaicans especially the more vulnerable in our work force and micro, small and medium enterprises back to work, the private sector group said.

It noted that current data indicates that 96 per cent of those that are treated for COVID-19 at the University Hospital of the West Indies are unvaccinated.

“We believe this is a good representation of what is occurring across all our public hospitals that are buckling under the pressure. Our nurses, doctors and all public health workers are put at significant risk and are overwhelmed and exhausted as they do their best to contend with this third wave,” the PSOJ said.