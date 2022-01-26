PSOJ urges Gov't and Opposition to align on addressing crime

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) is urging the Government and Opposition to come together to address crime through the Crime Monitoring and Oversight Committee (CMOC).

“We are gravely concerned by the latest statistics reported in the media that 112 persons have been reported murdered since the start of the year up to Sunday, January 23, 2022, and that this figure represents a 16 per cent increase when compared to the same period last year,” the organisation said.

The PSOJ said it has been resolute in its position that crime reduction requires a unified approach as opposed to being divisive.

On Tuesday, Opposition Leader Mark Golding called for Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson to resign if he doesn't get crime under control in the next 60 days.

Golding also blasted the Government for the current crime wave being experienced across the island, and accused the Holness-led administration of mismanaging the national security of the country.

“We also believe that there needs to be a united front from the political leaders, and we urge them to utilize the Crime Monitoring and Oversight Committee (CMOC) to work through these challenging moments,” the statement said.

CMOC was established as an oversight body for the National Consensus on Crime to which the leadership of both the Government and Opposition were signatories. The CMOC's mandate was aimed at providing oversight of sustainable crime reduction strategies.

“We call on the GOJ and the Opposition to utilise the Consensus as a vehicle to align on contentious positions and to demonstrate the required political maturity owed to the Jamaican citizenry. Jamaica needs a bi-partisan and unified long-term approach to defeat the gangs that are fuelling our decades-long crime epidemic,” the statement said.