PSOJ wants amicable resolution to wage negotiations between Gov't and Police Federation

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) has called for productive and expedient negotiations with the rank-and-file members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) regarding the outstanding wage payments dating as far back as 2008.

The organisation stated in a release that they are making this plea, while acknowledging that the Government of Jamaica has to exercise fiscal responsibility in its affairs and that the economy has demonstrated some resilience and recovery in particular areas since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We note recent reports in the media where the Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation (JPF), has expressed dissatisfaction with the current situation. It is imperative to ensure that the nation's police officers remain motivated, and a high level of morale is achieved and maintained, as these officers also form part of our country's frontline response team in the fight against crime, violence and the covid-19 pandemic. They work daily to keep us safe,” PSOJ said.

The PSOJ stated that while the trial between the JPF and Government is set for the Supreme Court on April 4 and 5, 2022, “we strongly believe that more can be done to show a greater level of appreciation to the members of the JCF to keep them engaged, feeling valued and fairly compensated.”

“The PSOJ encourages both entities to lessen the existing tension, embark on more exploration with out-of-court negotiations and for a reasonable settlement offer to be agreed upon,” the business leaders said.

The organisation stated that its strategic mandate for 2022 include creating social cohesion which will be accomplished through social intervention programs and support from the security forces.

“It is therefore in all our interests to have the JCF members feeling valued, remaining patriotic and performing at an optimal level to be a force for good,” PSOJ said.