PSOJ welcomes PM's announcement regarding discontinuation of DRMA for COVID-19

PSOJ welcomes PM's announcement regarding discontinuation of DRMA for COVID-19Tuesday, February 15, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) says that with the notable decline in confirmed COVID-19 cases and a reduction in the number of severe cases being treated at public hospitals, it welcomes the recent remarks regarding the eventual discontinuation of the use of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.
The remarks were made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday February 10, during Parliament.
“We endorse the prime minister's views that the time is now to move to return Jamaica to some level of normalcy as the country has gotten weary of the disruption in their daily lives and the impact on economic activities. With no new variant on the horizon currently, we note the lifting of restrictions on movement and public gatherings globally,” the PSOJ said in a statement on Tuesday.
The organisation said it remains guided by science and data and are confident that this supports the prime minister's position to reopen the country which it anticipates will be post haste.
The PSOJ further encouraged Jamaicans to continue to be guided by the updated science, get vaccinated and reduce further opportunities for new variants to emerge thereby protecting the health system.
