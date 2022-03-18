PSOJ welcomes withdrawal of the DRMA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) has welcomed announcements made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Thursday to withdraw the use of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) as part of the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Friday, the PSOJ said these announcements serve as a fulfilment of earlier indications made by Holness to act in accordance with current international guidelines in response to the progression of the pandemic and relax certain restrictions.

“With the new changes taking effect today, we anticipate an expedient resuscitation of the business sector and increased economic activity for entertainment-linked businesses as we go into the Easter and summer periods. We believe this announcement will augur well for individuals and businesses. A positive ripple effect is also expected for the country's tourism product as many visitors will now be allowed to enjoy a wider range of what the island has to offer and keep us instead with our global partners,” the PSOJ said.

READ: DRMA measures end Friday, March 18 after two years - Holness

The organisation also expressed satisfaction with preliminary plans to help this sector,

3including the directive given to the CHASE Fund to create a special $150 million to support stakeholders in the entertainment industry, which suffered significant loss during the pandemic, along with support from municipalities to reduce permit fees by 50 per cent to small promoters and event organisers.

However, the PSOJ continues to encourage Jamaicans to exercise caution when it comes to their health, as although the DRMA has been withdrawn, “the Public Health Act Regulations still encourages a great sense of individual responsibility”.

“We would like to remind citizens that it is still important to remain cautious and assess their health risks; adhere to sanitising frequently, wearing masks, getting vaccinated and exercising a great sense of care toward the most vulnerable and those with comorbidities. We are also recommending that COVID-19 testing continues across the county, with penetration of areas where spikes are being recorded, and for those areas to be surgically addressed,” the PSOJ added.